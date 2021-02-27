STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parineeti Chopra 'over the moon' after 'The Girl On The Train' release

Published: 27th February 2021 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Parineeti Chopra in a still from 'The Girl on The Train' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

MUMBAI:  Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, who is basking in the praises after 'The Girl On The Train' release, shares that she is overjoyed with the compliments she has been getting for her performance in the movie.

Parineeti is currently over the moon and the reason for her happiness is the heaps of compliments, she has been receiving after her captivating performance in the direct to digital release 'The Girl On The Train' (TGOTT).

The 32-year-old actor said, "It is truly a surreal moment for me seeing the kind of response that my performance in TGOTT is getting. I was holding on to Mira till the release of the film and then she and her story were for the audiences to see. I'm overwhelmed that my effort to bring this character to life is being appreciated."

The Ambala-born entertainer also shared that her social media accounts have been flooded with compliments from people who have seen her performance.

"I must admit that it is a little overwhelming for me because I have given my everything to channelise Mira's pain on screen," she said.

She added that, "As a performer, the biggest compliment is how the audience reacts to your work. It's a feeling that will stay with me forever."

After breaking down several times on the set, the 'Ishaqzaade' star is happy that her emotional journey got her to deliver the role effectively on screen.

'The Girl On The Train' is the Hindi adaptation of the thriller-themed International bestseller book under the same name. The book was made into a Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt in the lead in 2016.

In the Bollywood version helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Parineeti Chopra plays the eponymous girl taking the train, an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person investigation and uncovers deeper secrets.

'The Girl On The Train' was premiered on February 26, 2021, on Netflix.

