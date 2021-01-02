STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Manushi Chillar to raise awareness on violence against women

The 23-year-old model-actor said women are most susceptible to violence in various forms everywhere and her heart goes out to them.

Published: 02nd January 2021 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Miss World winner Manushi Chillar (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Miss World 2017 pageant winner Manushi Chillar has been roped in by United Nations Women for a global initiative called #OrangeTheWorld to raise awareness on gender-based violence.

The 23-year-old model-actor said women are most susceptible to violence in various forms everywhere and her heart goes out to them.

"Women across all age groups are at constant risk and it is heart-breaking to feel this as a woman myself," Chillar said in a statement.

She said women must raise their voice against violence and also empower other women to stand up.

The actor believes the COVID-19-induced lockdown, which gripped the entire world in early 2020, has led to the rising number of cases of violence against women.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, the violence against women has grown darker. Cases of domestic violence have increased. But as we work towards emerging from COVID-19 we need to also actively work towards rebuilding a world that's safe for women," she said.

On the work front, Chillar is set to make her acting debut in Yash Raj Films historical drama "Prithviraj" opposite Akshay Kumar.

The film, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, is based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

Kumar will play the titular character, while Manushi will essay the role of Sanyogita.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manushi Chillar OrangeTheWorld violence against women
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp