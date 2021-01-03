STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Varun Grover, Vir Das rally behind comedian Munawar Faruqui arrested for 'indecent' remarks about Hindu deities

Faruqui, a comedian from Gujarat, was arrested along with four others on Saturday after the son of a BJP MLA complained against him.

Published: 03rd January 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Several comedians, including Varun Grover, Vir Das and Rohan Joshi, have criticised the arrest of stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui, a day after he was held for alleged indecent remarks made against Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a show in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Faruqui, a comedian from Gujarat, was arrested along with four others on Saturday after the son of a BJP MLA complained against him.

A local court later rejected their bail pleas and sent them in judicial custody.

Grover took to Instagram and alleged that Faruqui was "beaten up".

The "Sacred Games" writer shared a video where the comedian is trying to reason with Eklavya Singh Gaur, son of local BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaur, who had filed the complaint.

"A fellow Indian, a fellow comedian is in jail and got beaten up by a mob because of the words he uttered. Here he's trying to logically, calmly present his case but our systems now just want to brutally silence every voice."

"They don't want to hear, they don't want to even argue - they want to simply erase every shred of individual thought, every iota of reason. And we the people of the greatest civilization of earth are ok with it," Grover wrote.

Das took to Twitter and wrote that it is futile to stop humour and to try and "control" it.

"You can't stop jokes and laughter. Not because comedians are performing it, but because people need to laugh. Harder you try, the more you're going to be laughed at, now, and by history. Anyone who has ever tried to control humour, now has a category of jokes devoted to them," Das tweeted.

He also posted screenshot of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2017 tweet, when he talked about the importance of humour.

"I think we need more satire and humour. Humour brings happiness in our lives. Humour is the best healer," the prime minister had said in the tweet.

Das captioned the image: "I'm just going to leave this here."

According to Gaur, he and his associates had gone to watch the show and when they heard the "indecent" comments, they forced the organisers to stop the programme.

As per the complaint, indecent remarks were passed against Hindu gods and goddesses and the Union home minister during the show, in-charge of Tukoganj police station Kamlesh Sharma said.

Comedian Rohan Joshi shared Faruqui's video where he is trying to reason with those offended with his jokes.

"Turns out now you can just assault people while they're doing their job and the cops will take 'them' to the police station," Joshi captioned the video.

Comedian Kaneez Surka and Abish Mathew also shared the clip of Faruqui on Instagram.

"Watch this, that's all and then share it," Surka wrote.

While Mathew added, "Seven minutes of @munawar.faruqui trying to reason but still.' "High risk individuals to be vaccinated first."

So comedians must be up there on the list, wrote comic Neeti Palta alluding to the incident in a Facebook post as India approved Oxford's and Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccines for restricted emergency use on Sunday.

On Saturday, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Aman Singh Bhuria refused to grant bail to Faruqui and other four and remanded them in judicial custody till January 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munawar Faruqui Munawar Faruqui arrest Vir Das Rohan Joshi Varun Grover
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp