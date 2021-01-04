STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ali Abbas Zafar on not having 'baggage of box office' with 'Tandav': Was more fearless on OTT

The director said with "Tandav", which marks his digital debut, he sensed a liberation, which the big screen could never offer him.

Published: 04th January 2021 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Director Ali Abbas Zafar

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar says his upcoming Amazon Prime Video series "Tandav" gave him the much-needed break from box-office pressure and made him more fearless creatively.

Created and directed by Zafar, the nine-part political drama features an ensemble cast headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Kumud Mishra Zafar is known for helming big-scale Salman Khan blockbusters, including "Sultan", "Tiger Zinda Hai" and "Bharat".

The director said with "Tandav", which marks his digital debut, he sensed a liberation, which the big screen could never offer him.

"Web is a very liberating space for any filmmaker or storyteller. When you make a film for cinema, you have to tell a story in two hours. Their box office decides whether you have made a good or a bad film."

"You are more fearless when you work on web and you can tell stories (of all kinds). My last three films have been with Salman Khan, and with that box office sits like baggage on your shoulder," Zafar told reporters.

Set in Delhi, "Tandav" aims to take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power.

"Tandav" brought Zafar closer to his roots as an artist, said the 38-year-old director.

"I have been saying this to myself and my close friends that, when I used to do theatre in college, I would be very happy working on the stage because I was working without any fear and I felt the same on 'Tandav'. I felt this is something very honest and true to me."

The director said his commercial sensibility came in handy while chronicling the universal story of politics and greed.

"Because I have a commercial sensibility, I want the story to reach the maximum number of people, (so) I have tried to use that ability to tell a story that's universal."

"Politics inherently is universal. You can't sit on the side. Even being apolitical is taking a political stand.This is not just a story of India but of every country, set-up or dynamics," he added.

"Tandav" will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ali Abbas Zafar Tandav Saif Ali Khan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp