STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Saif Ali Khan seen fighting for Prime Minister's throne in gritty 'Tandav' trailer

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Tandav' is created and directed by Zafar making it his digital directorial debut.

Published: 04th January 2021 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Saif Ali Khan in 'Tandav' teaser trailer.

Saif Ali Khan in 'Tandav' teaser trailer. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After dropping a power-packed teaser of Ali Abbas Zafar's political drama 'Tandav,' Amazon Prime Video on Monday released a gripping trailer of the show.

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Tandav' is created and directed by Zafar making it his digital directorial debut.

The trailer of the show takes viewers behind the closed, chaotic corridors of power and politics of India.

The trailer begins with the demise of Saif Ali Khan's father in the show who is serving as the Prime Minister of India and is not willing to retire anytime soon.

Following his father's demise, Khan's character Samar feels that he will inherit the throne as his party had won the Lok Sabha elections.

Set in the capital of the world's largest democracy, the trailer then travels the gripping twists with several characters fighting each other to come into power.

With the involvement of issues like student politics and the tussle for power between members of the same political party, the series showcases the extent to which people go in the pursuit of power.

Talking about his character in 'Tandav,' Khan said, "The entertainment industry in India is going through a renaissance and stories like Tandav are at the forefront of this change."

"As an actor, for me a good piece of dramatic writing and a compelling creation featuring grey characters is always exciting. As I read about the complexities of my character Samar and dived deeper into the world of Tandav, I knew that I had to play this character," he added.

Along with Zafar, Tandav also marks the digital debut for actors Dimple Kapadia and Kritika Kamra.

Kapadia is portraying the role of another senior party member from Khan's political party who believes herself to be fit to be the next Prime Minister.

"Tandav is a political thriller drama. Anuradha (Kapadia's character) is the kind of character that I have never played before. With multiple layers and so many characters I hope this series intrigues and engages the audience," said Kapadia.

The nine-episode engrossing political drama is written by Gaurav Solanki and features a stellar ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kritika Kamra, among others.

The show that sees Khan in the role of a charismatic political leader will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saif Ali Khan Tandav
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp