STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Writers Kanika Dhillon, Himanshu Sharma ties the knot

While Dhillon is known for writing films like "Manmarziyaan", "Kedarnath" and "Judgementall Hai Kya", Sharma has penned movies like "Raanjhanaa", "Tanu Weds Manu" series and "Zero".

Published: 04th January 2021 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Writers Kanika Dhillon (seated left) and Himanshu Sharma with their families

Writers Kanika Dhillon (seated left) and Himanshu Sharma with their families. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma have tied the knot, weeks after the couple announced their engagement.

While Dhillon is known for writing films like "Manmarziyaan", "Kedarnath" and "Judgementall Hai Kya", Sharma has penned movies like "Raanjhanaa", "Tanu Weds Manu" series and "Zero".

Dhillon shared a sneak peek into the low-key wedding on Instagram.

"Here is to #2021 #newbeginnings #himanshusharma," she wrote in the caption. While Dhillon was dressed in a magenta trousseau, Sharma wore a white kurta-pyjamas with mustard coloured Nehru jacket.

The duo, who began dating in 2019, made their relationship public last June.

On the work front, Sharma is looking forward to the release of "Atrangi Re", directed by his longtime collaborator Aanand L Rai.

Dhillon is reuniting with actor Taapsee Pannu and Rai after "Manmarziyaan" for "Haseen Dillruba", which also stars Vikrant Massey.

She is also penning filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming directorial venture, which reportedly stars Shah Rukh Khan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanika Dhillon Himanshu Sharma Kanika Dhillon wedding
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp