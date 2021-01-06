STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Javed Akhtar welcomes judgement on FM royalties

The judgment recognises the rights of lyricists and music composers to claim royalties on the basis of the 2012 amendments to the Copyright Act, 1957.

Published: 06th January 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The Indian Performing Right Society Limited and its members can now claim royalties in respect of the broadcast of lyrics and music underlying sound recordings by FM radio stations in India. The Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) pronounced a judgement on December 31 upholding the rights of the Indian Performing Right Society Limited and its lyricist, music composers and music publisher members to claim royalties in respect of the broadcast of lyrics and music underlying sound recordings by FM radio stations in India.

The judgment recognises the rights of lyricists and music composers to claim royalties on the basis of the 2012 amendments to the Copyright Act, 1957. It also establishes separate royalty rates payable by radio broadcasting stations across India through 2021 in respect of sound recordings as well as literary works and musical works.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, Chairman of IPRS Mr. Javed Akhtar welcomed the judgement of the IPAB. He stated, “This landmark decision has applied the law by recognising the rights of creators like lyricists and music composers to an equal share of royalty from the utilization of the lyrics and music in any form.

This judgment will greatly benefit impoverished creators and their families as well as the entire creative community in India and internationally.” Mr. Rakesh Nigam CEO of IPRS stated, “This Judgement is a fundamental game-changer which will pave the way for IPRS to deliver greater benefits to the creative community in India. The team at IPRS is immensely gratified by the judgment and we are tremendously proud that IPRS was the only registered Copyright society representing the interest of authors and composers and music publishers before the honourable IPAB.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Javed Akhtar FM radio Intellectual Property
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp