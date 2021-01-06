Javed Akhtar welcomes judgement on FM royalties

By Express News Service

The Indian Performing Right Society Limited and its members can now claim royalties in respect of the broadcast of lyrics and music underlying sound recordings by FM radio stations in India. The Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) pronounced a judgement on December 31 upholding the rights of the Indian Performing Right Society Limited and its lyricist, music composers and music publisher members to claim royalties in respect of the broadcast of lyrics and music underlying sound recordings by FM radio stations in India.

The judgment recognises the rights of lyricists and music composers to claim royalties on the basis of the 2012 amendments to the Copyright Act, 1957. It also establishes separate royalty rates payable by radio broadcasting stations across India through 2021 in respect of sound recordings as well as literary works and musical works.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, Chairman of IPRS Mr. Javed Akhtar welcomed the judgement of the IPAB. He stated, “This landmark decision has applied the law by recognising the rights of creators like lyricists and music composers to an equal share of royalty from the utilization of the lyrics and music in any form.

This judgment will greatly benefit impoverished creators and their families as well as the entire creative community in India and internationally.” Mr. Rakesh Nigam CEO of IPRS stated, “This Judgement is a fundamental game-changer which will pave the way for IPRS to deliver greater benefits to the creative community in India. The team at IPRS is immensely gratified by the judgment and we are tremendously proud that IPRS was the only registered Copyright society representing the interest of authors and composers and music publishers before the honourable IPAB.”