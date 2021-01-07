STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar starts shooting for 'Bachchan Pandey', drops first look as gangster

While the cast and crew members have been sharing stills from the location, the first look of Kumar from the movie has grabbed the attention of the netizens.

Published: 07th January 2021 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar in the sets of 'Bachchan Pandey'

Akshay Kumar in the sets of 'Bachchan Pandey'. (Photo| Twitter/ @akshaykumar)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar treated fans to his first look of the flick 'Bachchan Pandey' on Thursday. The team of 'Bachchan Pandey', including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, is in Jaisalmer and it started the shooting for the film on Wednesday.

While the cast and crew members have been sharing stills from the location, the first look of Kumar from the movie has grabbed the attention of the netizens. The 52-year-old actor will be seen in a never before avatar in the movie.

Sharing the look the 'Kesari' actor wrote, "New year, old associations...begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look."

The flick which will be headlined by Akshay Kumar is directed by Farhad Samji, and will reportedly be shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot. Akshay's eponymous character in the film 'Bachchan Pandey' is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti Sanon essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Bachchan Pandey Kriti Sanon Bachchan Pandey shooting Jacqueline Fernandez
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp