STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Zack Snyder explain why he made 'Army of the Dead' with Netflix

Headlined by Dave Bautista, 'Army of the Dead' is set following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble.

Published: 09th January 2021 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Matthias Schweighofer (L) and Zack Snyder in Army of the Dead

Matthias Schweighofer (L) and Zack Snyder in Army of the Dead. (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Zack Snyder says he decided to make his new movie, zombie heist film "Army of the Dead", with streamer Netflix as Warner Bros showed lack of interest in the project. The filmmaker, known for movies such as "300", "Watchmen", "Man of Steel", "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Justice League", returns to zombie genre with the new film.

He had made his directorial debut with zombie horror "Dawn of the Dead" in 2004.

Headlined by Dave Bautista, "Army of the Dead" is set following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Snyder shares a history with Warner Bros, dating back to his 2006 blockbuster "300". However, with the "Army of the Dead", the studio was not so keen. "They didn't want to spend that kind of money on a zombie movie or just didn't take it that seriously. I was always like, 'Look guys, this is more than (just a zombie movie),' but it fizzled out," Snyder told Entertainment Weekly.

The filmmaker said when he pitched the idea to Netflix, the streamer instantly agreed to back it. "We were in a meeting at Netflix and I was talking about some of these scripts I was working on. And I mentioned the idea to (Netflix head of original films Scott Stuber) and he was like, 'That is the movie! Go write that movie and let's make it'. I was like, 'What, do you mean now?' And he's like, 'Go write it tomorrow and we'll do shoot it in a week'," Snyder said.

While "Army of the Dead" is yet to be released on Netflix, the streamer has already green lit a prequel film as well as an anime television series to expand the franchise. About the anime series, Snyder said, "I've done a very deep dive with the why of the zombie plague and where it starts."

"Sufficed to say, that it does come from Area 51 - that's in the film's opening scene - and then the whole cast is in the animated series, along with Christian Slater as the bad guy. We really do a super deep dive on where this like zombie plague came from," he added.

"Army of the Dead" will also feature Ella Purnell, Huma Qureshi, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro and Matthias Schweighofer. The film is scheduled to be released later this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zack Snyder Netflix Army of the Dead Dave Bautista Warner Bros
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp