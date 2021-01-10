STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee to star in Vikramaditya Motwane's show 'Stardust'

The show is inspired by true incidents from rivalry to the working culture of the film industry and will be a fictional take on Bollywood from the 40s era to the next 40 years.

Published: 10th January 2021 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Prosenjit Chatterjee (L) and Aditi Rao Hydari

Prosenjit Chatterjee (L) and Aditi Rao Hydari (File photo| AFP and Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bengali cinema star Prosenjit Chatterjee and actor Aditi Rao Hydari will be making their digital debut with Vikramaditya Motwane's web series titled "Stardust".

Motwane, who made his foray into OTT space with Netflix's critically-acclaimed show "Sacred Games", is creating a series focusing on Bollywood for a leading streaming platform.

"The show is inspired by true incidents from rivalry to the working culture of the film industry. But it will be a fictional take on Bollywood from the 40s era to the next 40 years. Currently it is being planned as eight to nine episodes for season one. The show will feature Aparshakti Khurrana, Aditi Rao Hydari and Prosenjit Chatterjee. There will be other notable actors too," a source close to the show's team told PTI.

The series was initially scheduled to go on floors in March-April last year but the shoot got delayed due to the coroanvirus pandemic. The source said that the team is now planning to start the production on series this year in March-April.

Besides "Stardust", Motwane is set to bring the unheard stories of Tihar jail on screen with the series adaptation of "Black Warrant", publisher Roli Books had announced in June last year. Motwane recently launched his production banner, Andolan Films and their first venture is "AK vs AK", which he directed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prosenjit Chatterjee Aditi Rao Hydari Aparshakti Khurrana Stardust Vikramaditya Motwane
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp