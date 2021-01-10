STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone team up for Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter'

The actor said that it's a special film as it deepens his bond with Anand, whose journey he has witnessed from being an assistant director on his sets to helming two of his hit films.

Published: 10th January 2021 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are set to star in filmmaker Siddharth Anand's patriotic-action-drama "Fighter". The film is set to be released on September 30, 2022 and would mark third collaboration between Roshan and Anand, after "Bang Bang" (2014) and the 2019 Yash Raj Films blockbuster "War".

Anand and his wife Mamta have turned producers with the film, through their company Marflix. Roshan, who is celebrating his 47th birthday on Sunday, took to Instagram and shared a teaser of "Fighter", which had his voiceover describing the film's patriotic spirit.

The actor said it's a special film as it deepens his bond with Anand, whose journey he has witnessed from being an assistant director on his sets to helming two of his hit films. "And now as he turns producer for 'Fighter', I can't seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes boom. Thank you Sid, for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here's to your journey towards the sky," Roshan wrote.

Padukone also shared the teaser and wrote, "dreams really do come true". "Fighter" marks the first screen outing of Roshan and the "Chhapaak" star. Roshan said he's looking forward to his "first flight" alongside the "exceptional" Padukone."All buckled up for this Sid Anand joyride," he added.

TAGS
Hrithik Roshan Deepika Padukone Siddharth Anand Fighter Bang Bang Siddharth Anand next
