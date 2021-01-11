STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Armaan Malik opens up on what threatens our mental health

Armaan feels that we as a society have a habit of constantly judging others, which makes people afraid of expressing their feelings, which in turn leads to stress and anxiety.

Singer Armaan Malik

Singer Armaan Malik (Photo| Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik has opened up on the factors that he feels are responsible for threatening our mental health.

Armaan feels that we as a society have a habit of constantly judging others, which makes people afraid of expressing their feelings, which in turn leads to stress and anxiety. This poses a serious threat to our mental health.

"We live in a society where most of us refrain from voicing our thoughts or expressing our truest feelings about anything because other people will just judge, say something ugly and try to make your life miserable. Is this how we intend to go forward as humans?" Armaan tweeted from his verified account.

"And because some of us can't voice our innermost feelings, these thoughts get bottled up and cause stress, anxiety and pose a serious threat to our mental health," he added. To do away with this problem, the singer suggested that we should lend a ear to others, which will help them to speak their heart out.

"Tbh some of us are part of the problem. Start by lending an ear to someone you know & allow them to speak their heart out. Initially they will hesitate because they are so used to being judged for having spoken their truth in the past, but with careful persuasion they will speak!" he wrote.

Reacting to his tweets, a fan of the singer asked if he is facing any problem personally.

To this, Armaan replied: "Nothing at all. I'm just speaking the truth. Every time I share something like this does not mean I am personally going through something. I just know that a lot of people resonate with this feeling and wanna help them feel better. That's why better out there than in my head."

