STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan wraps up 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' shoot

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan began shooting for KBC season 12 after recovering from COVID-19 in August last year.

Published: 13th January 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | KBC)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan has wrapped up the current season of the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The veteran actor took to his blog to inform fans that he has concluded the shoot of KBC season 12.

"I am tired and retire .. my apologies .. its been a very long last day of KBC shoot .. I shall make up tomorrow. But remember this .. work is work and must be accomplished with the entire sincerity at one's disposal," Big B wrote in his blog post.

"The affection and love created gives a farewell to the last day of the shoot .. they all assemble together .. the wish is to never stop but to keep going on .. I do hope this can happen again soon .. the crew and the team were so caring and hard working .. it was quite a stretch to pull away from the sets .. and all the team gathered round in fond remembrance of the months spent together and the efforts made by each," he added.

"Love, care, affection and gifts of appreciation exchanged hands and there is extreme gratefulness for the gesture from the entire team .. its moving .. and tears up .. but tomorrow is another day," he signed off.

Big B began shooting for KBC season 12 after recovering from COVID-19 in August last year. The actor underwent treatment at Nanavati Hospital along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Kaun Banega Crorepati KBC KBC 12 KBC 2021 Kaun Banega Crorepati 2021 Big B
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp