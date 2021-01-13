STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Good scripts are hard to come by: Kajol on exploring mother-daughter dynamics in 'Tribhanga'

Describing her presence in the film as an angry cloud, Kajol said she loved playing a passionate character like Anu.

Published: 13th January 2021 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kajol

Bollywood actress Kajol (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As the daughter and granddaughter of two accomplished and famous women, actor Kajol says she could see parallels between her life and her character in "Tribhanga", a film that appealed to her for its focus on the relationship between mothers and daughters.

The film, written and directed by actor-director Renuka Shahane, is one of those rare stories to highlight the complexity of the mother-daughter bond in Hindi cinema, which for the longest time has told stories of fathers and sons while putting the mother figure on the pedestal.

One of the most popular stars of Hindi cinema with blockbusters such as "Baazigar", "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" and "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" among others, Kajol said she never plans her career.

It is always about finding a "good script", she added.

"I have always gone with good scripts. If I like something I will do, if I don't like something, I won't. I never plan what my next character or movie would be. Good scripts are hard to come by.

"I can say that I want to play this character or this type of film but at the end of it, you have to be sensible enough to go with a good script and it can be anything. It's a fluke, sometimes you get lucky, sometimes you don't," the 46-year-old actor told PTI in a Zoom interview.

"Tribhanga", which will see her in the role of a famous Bollywood star and Odissi dancer Anu who shares a bitter relationship with her mother Nayan, an eminent writer, instantly spoke to the actor.

The movie, also starring Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar and Kunal Roy Kapoor, premieres on Netflix Friday.

Though Kajol's relationship with her grandmother, actor Shobhna Samarth, and actor-mother Tanuja is not similar to the one shared between the characters in the film, the star said she understands how communication can make or break a relationship between two strong personalities.

"I do see parallels in the kind of people that Nayan and Anu are because they both are very creative, opinionated and individualistic characters. I see the parallel where my mother is concerned as Nayan is a lot like her.

"I definitely see parallels in Anu and me. She is outspoken and a no-filter (personality), that is a lot like me. But, again, when you think about everything else, you understand when such strong personalities don't get along, or when there is a communication issue between them, things can go very wrong."

Asked about the influences her mother and grandmother have had on her as creative people, the actor said they inspired her to give her all to everything that she chooses to do.

"They both made me realise that creativity cannot be all that you are about. Even if you are creative, it is just a part of your life, not your entire life.

"It has to be a good balance between your home and your professional life. The most important thing is that you have to give your 300 per cent to whatever you do."

Describing her presence in the film "as an angry cloud", Kajol said she loved playing a "passionate" character like Anu.

"She's so passionate about everything. I like her opinions, she's smart and the things she says make complete sense from her point-of-view. I agree with her for a lot of the part.

The actor, who shares two children -- Nyasa and Yug -- with actor husband Ajay Devgn, said mothers have often been depicted as these "superhuman women" in Bollywood.

"This film is saying that we are all human beings. This idea of being this perfect mom is an ideal, it is only in your head.

"There is no perfect mother in this world. That can break you down inside because you somewhere feel that you don't live up to that perfection. It's everybody else's idea of what a perfect mother should be that you're living up to," she said.

The actor liked the thought behind the story which portrays motherhood as just an extension of one's personality and not one's entire being.

"We all have personalities, dreams, thoughts, wants and desires beyond being mothers. That's what the film is about. You are much more than just a mom."

The film's OTT debut was accidental but Kajol said the release comes at a perfect time.

"The pandemic was not my idea or plan. I don't think so far ahead," she quipped.

As far as the future is concerned, she has nothing planned in terms of movies, Kajol said.

"If you look at my career, I am doing too much work. I had a release last year and I have a release this year. I'm working too hard now!" she quipped.

"But 2020 has been a year where we are confused about whether we should count it in our life or not. We have done nothing in 2020. Hopefully, 2021 will be a better year for us. We get back to work and life comes to normal. I hope people return to theatres without any fear," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribhanga Kajol
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp