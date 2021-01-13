Subhash Kapoor liked my work in Mirzapur: 'Madam Chief Minister' actor Shubhrajyoti Barat

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Actor Shubhrajyoti Barat essays the antagonist in Subhash Kapoor's Madam Chief Minister. The film, which stars Richa Chadha as a Dalit leader, will be out in theatres on January 22. Shubhrajyoti was noted for his performance as Rati Shankar Shukla in Mirzapur season 1. He also played a pivotal role in Article 15.

On being part of the new film, the actor shares, "Madam Chief Minister came to me quite suddenly. I had met Subhash Kapoor ji once before at a common friend’s place. I have always been an admirer of his work. I was introduced to him and he said that he really liked my work in Mirzapur. It was a brief meeting. So when I received a call after a few months, I was pleasantly surprised."

Shubhrajyoti continues, "He narrated the whole script and offered me the role. Of course, I took it. Apart from the fact that it’s a Subhash Kapoor movie, the role itself is one of the most important in the story. So a great role in a brilliant story to be directed by a brilliant director. The decision was a no brainer."

He adds, "The film is a political thriller. It is also the story of a woman politician’s journey from scratch to become the most powerful person in the state. What I think is interesting is the way this story has been told. That’s it! I am not revealing anymore."

On his working experience with Subhash Kapoor, the actor shares, "Subhash ji is a man with whom I’d like to hang out without work. I think there is so much to learn from him that one needs to meet him outside a project as well. He has an excellent work culture. So one comes to respect his meticulousness and diligence while working with him. I really miss the conversations. Need to raid his office."