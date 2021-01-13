STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Subhash Kapoor liked my work in Mirzapur: 'Madam Chief Minister' actor Shubhrajyoti Barat

Shubhrajyoti was noted for his performance as Rati Shankar Shukla in Mirzapur season 1 and has also played a pivotal role in Article 15.

Published: 13th January 2021

By Shilajit Mitra 
Express News Service

Actor Shubhrajyoti Barat essays the antagonist in Subhash Kapoor's Madam Chief Minister. The film, which stars Richa Chadha as a Dalit leader, will be out in theatres on January 22. Shubhrajyoti was noted for his performance as Rati Shankar Shukla in Mirzapur season 1. He also played a pivotal role in Article 15.

On being part of the new film, the actor shares, "Madam Chief Minister came to me quite suddenly. I had met Subhash Kapoor ji once before at a common friend’s place. I have always been an admirer of his work. I was introduced to him and he said that he really liked my work in Mirzapur. It was a brief meeting. So when I received a call after a few months, I was pleasantly surprised."

Shubhrajyoti continues, "He narrated the whole script and offered me the role. Of course, I took it. Apart from the fact that it’s a Subhash Kapoor movie, the role itself is one of the most important in the story. So a great role in a brilliant story to be directed by a brilliant director. The decision was a no brainer."

He adds, "The film is a political thriller. It is also the story of a woman politician’s journey from scratch to become the most powerful person in the state. What I think is interesting is the way this story has been told. That’s it! I am not revealing anymore."

On his working experience with Subhash Kapoor, the actor shares, "Subhash ji is a man with whom I’d like to hang out without work. I think there is so much to learn from him that one needs to meet him outside a project as well. He has an excellent work culture. So one comes to respect his meticulousness and diligence while working with him. I really miss the conversations. Need to raid his office."

