Vikram Bhatt's next horror film gets a Hollywood touch

Carey Hayes and Chad Hayes, known for their work on films like House Of Wax and The Conjuring, will consult on a screenplay penned by poet-songwriter Rozam.

Bollywood director Vikram Bhatt

Bollywood director Vikram Bhatt (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Hollywood screenwriters Carey Hayes and Chad Hayes, known for their work on films like House Of Wax and The Conjuring, will consult on a screenplay penned by poet-songwriter Rozam. The film will be directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Rozam is the pen name of the poet and songwriter Turki Al-Sheikh from Saudi Arabia.

Talking about the film titled "The Cello", Bhatt said: "Turki Al-Sheikh and I bonded over our love for horror thrillers, and so, we decided to work together to make the best one to date. While Carey Hayes and Chad Hayes will be consulting on the screenplay based on a story written by Turki Al-Sheikh, I will be directing it."

"We plan to shoot a big portion of the film in Saudi Arabia. I am particularly excited to explore the virgin location of AlUla," he added.

Carey and Chad Hayes jointly said: "After the success of 'The Conjuring', we have been given many opportunities to work with the best filmmakers and creative executives that Hollywood has to offer."

"We are very excited to expand globally with Rozam and Vikram Bhatt, two incredibly creative and talented individuals who strive to make great, scary movies with heart and soul, which parallels our own mandate," Carey and Chad Hayes added.

"Filmmaking is a collaborative process, and to work with the best is an honour. We are excited about 'The Cello', as it not only 'plays' up to everything we love about these type of movies, but also promises a mind-blowing story with scares that will chill even the bravest to the bone," they said.

"The Cello" is slated to release later this year.

