WATCH | Rakul Preet Singh cycles her way to film set

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh saved her gym time and cycled way to her film set. Rakul posted a video on Instagram. In the clip she is seen cycling while someone is seen filming her from a car.

"Welll whAt m trying to say here is cycling on way to set time management.. 12kms," she wrote.

Rakul has started shooting for "MayDay". The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Angira Dhar, and it marks Ajay's return to direction after "Shivaay" and "U Me Aur Hum". The thriller is expected to release on April 29, 2022.