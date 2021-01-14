STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bigg Boss 14: Do Rakhi Sawant's bizarre antics diminish her winning chances?

From picking fights to hurling abuses, Rakhi, who initially made a name in Bollywood with her dance numbers, has not spared anyone in the house this season.

Published: 14th January 2021 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant

Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is undoubtedly one of the most controversial and melodramatic contestants in Bigg Boss 14, also perhaps the most entertaining. Yet her bizarre antics, explicit language and eccentric behaviour seem to have gone on overkill mode lately. Housemates, for one, do not seem to be taking her seriously anymore.

Rakhi had a thundering entry in Bigg Boss 14. However, she has gradually reduced herself to nothing more than the drama queen -- the iomage she has alwasy publicly portrayed.

From picking fights to hurling abuses, Rakhi, who initially made a name in Bollywood with her dance numbers, has not spared anyone in the house this season. She has taken her melodramatic behaviour a notch higher with her fight with evicted contestant Jasmin Bhasin.

During a heated argument, Jasmin covered Rakhi's face with a duck mask and the latter made a big fiasco, claiming Jasmin had hurt her on her implanted nose in the process. Rakhi was also seen banging her head on the table.

She also behaved strange and claimed that she had been possessed by a ghost named Julie.

Rakhi's antics did not stop there, as she was seen cryptically praying for the separation of Jasmin and Aly Goni in an exaggerated manner. She was also seen professing love for the already married contestant Abhinav Shukla. In fact, she has been seen putting 'sindoor' or vermillion on her forehead in the name of Abhinav. She also screamed "I love you Abhinav" while he was working out shirtless in the house.

Rakhi has also been seen telling Rubina that her husband Abhinav now belongs to her. From pulling his shirt to holding his leg while Abhinav tries running away from her, Rakhi's drama doesn't stop.

Currently, she has been bestowed with the tag of a captain, and needs to be taken seriously in the house.

That is where the problem arises. With her abundant gimmicks all along, no one in the house seems to be in the mood to take her seriously anymore.

She has been declared as the worst captain in the history of Bigg Boss by housemate Rahul Vaidya, though this has not stopped Rakhi from being her usual self.

There is a saying "your behaviour shows your personality". It holds absolutely true in Rakhi Sawant's case in Bigg Boss 14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakhi Sawant Bigg Boss 14
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp