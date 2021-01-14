Gaurav Mehra’s slice-of-life drama 'Jamun' to hit Eros Now

By Express News Service

Eros Now has announced the digital premiere of Jamun, a slice-of-life drama starring Raghubir Yadav and Shweta Basu Prasad. The film will stream on the platform from January 21, 2021.

Jamun narrates the story of a father’s dream of finding the right match for his squinted daughter. The story highlights the bittersweet relationship between a father and daughter along with the struggle the father goes through after being hit by Parkinson’s disease.

Jamun is directed by Gaurav Mehra. The cast also includes Sunny Hinduja, Saurabh Goyal and Krishna Bisht. Shweta Basu Prasad shared, “It was an amazing experience to be a part of a movie like Jamun.

It narrates a beautiful tale of a father-daughter, one viewer could easily relate to. The viewers will have a memorable time watching this film.”