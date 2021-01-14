STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

IFFI to pay homage to Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Chadwick Boseman, SP Balasubrahmanyam

The festival on Thursday announced that the upcoming movie gala will showcase films of 19 artistes from India and nine international names who passed away in the year gone by.

Published: 14th January 2021 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

(From right clockwise) Chadwick Boseman, Saroj Khan, SP Balasubrahmanyam and Irrfan Khan

(From right clockwise) Chadwick Boseman, Saroj Khan, SP Balasubrahmanyam and Irrfan Khan (File photos| EPS, AP and Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actors Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor and Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman are among 28 names from the world of cinema to be honoured during the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The festival on Thursday announced that the upcoming movie gala will showcase films of 19 artistes from India and nine international names who passed away in the year gone by.

IFFI will pay homage to Kapoor, Khan, Rajput, Soumitra Chatterjee and Boseman by screening their movies "Bobby", "Paan Singh Tomar", "Kedarnath", "Charulata" and "42", respectively. Other Indian artistes who would be given tributes are filmmakers Basu Chatterjee, Nishikant Kamat, Manmohan Mahapatra, Urdu poet Rahat Indori, choreographer Saroj Khan, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, actors Jagdeep, Kumkum, Nimmi, Bijay Mohanty, Shreeram Lagoo, Ajit Das, music composer Wajid Khan, lyricist Yogesh Gaur and costume designer Bhanu Athaiya.

From global cinema, films of actors Kirk Douglas, Olivia De Havilland, Max Von Sydow, directors Alan Parker, Ivan Passer, Goran Paskaljevic, cinematographer Allen Daviau and composer Ennio Morricone will be screened.

IFFI, which takes place in Goa from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24. "Saand Ki Aankh", directed by Tushar Hiranandani and featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, will be the opening movie for the Panorama section at the festival.

A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections at the 51st edition, which will be organised in a hybrid format in the wake of the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
51st IFFI IFFI International Film Festival of India Irrfan Khan Sushant Singh Rajput Rishi Kapoor Chadwick Boseman
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp