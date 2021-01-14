'Stree' actor Aparshakti Khurrana makes his digital debut with 'Stardust'

By Express News Service

Aparshakti Khurana is making his digital debut in Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming web-series Stardust.

The show is a fictional take on the Indian film industry from 1947 to 1989 and explores the clash between two superstars. Besides Aparshakti, the cast is fronted by Prosenjit Chatterjee and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Excited about his digital debut, Aparshakti says, “I have been waiting to foray into the digital world but I had been waiting for the right project. When Stardust came my way, I knew that this would be it. I feel truly blessed that I will be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. I have always been very fond of his work. I am also looking forward to sharing screen space with a stellar cast.”

Apart from Stardust, Apartshakti will be seen in the upcoming comedy film Helmet. He will also appear in Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming suspense thriller co-starring R Madhavan.

