STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Stree' actor Aparshakti Khurrana makes his digital debut with 'Stardust'

The show is a fictional take on the Indian film industry from 1947 to 1989 and explores the clash between two superstars. 

Published: 14th January 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Aparshakti Khurrana (Photo | Aparshakti Khurrana, Instagram)

Actor Aparshakti Khurrana (Photo | Aparshakti Khurrana, Instagram)

By Express News Service

Aparshakti Khurana is making his digital debut in Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming web-series Stardust.

The show is a fictional take on the Indian film industry from 1947 to 1989 and explores the clash between two superstars. Besides Aparshakti, the cast is fronted by Prosenjit Chatterjee and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Excited about his digital debut, Aparshakti says, “I have been waiting to foray into the digital world but I had been waiting for the right project. When Stardust came my way, I knew that this would be it. I feel truly blessed that I will be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. I have always been very fond of his work. I am also looking forward to sharing screen space with a stellar cast.”

Apart from Stardust, Apartshakti will be seen in the upcoming comedy film Helmet. He will also appear in Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming suspense thriller co-starring R Madhavan.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aparshakti Khurana Stardust Stree
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp