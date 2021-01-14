Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan’s next?

By Express News Service

It was recently revealed that Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film, Ekkis, has been put on hold. A big-budget military drama starring Varun Dhawan, the film was delayed due to Covid-19.

Now, rumour has it that Sriram has signed Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi for his next. If true, this is the latest Hindi project Vijay Sethupathi is attached to — the others being Laal Singh Chadha and Mumbaikar. The latter, directed by Santosh Sivan, is a Hindi remake of Maanagaram (2017).

He is also rumoured to star in an upcoming web series directed by Raj and DK. The unrevealed series will also star Shahid Kapoor. Sriram Raghavan’s last film was Andhadhun (2018) with Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu. The film is getting a Tamil and Telugu remake with Prashanth and Nithiin, respectively, in the lead.