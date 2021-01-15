A R Rahman recreates an older track

By Express News Service

A R Rahman has adapted and re-recorded one of his iconic tracks, Dhakka Laga Bukka, from the 2004 cult hit Yuva, to make the Tandav anthem. A first for any digital series, the new version draws on the revolutionary strains of the original song, while featuring new lyrics from original lyricist Mehboob Alam.

The song has been voiced by A R Rahman and Nakul Abhyankar. Talking about the adaptation, A R Rahman says, “Certain songs become a part of our culture. Dhakka Laga Bukka from Mani Ratnam’s Yuva is one such song that helped shape the youth culture of that time, leaving an imprint on listeners.

As Tandav also evokes the same sensibilities, it felt right to adapt it for this new web series.” Tandav is a political drama series created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover and others. The 9-episode series is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 15.