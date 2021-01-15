STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Randeep Hooda begins shoot for Jio Studios' 'Inspector Avinash'

The crime-thriller series hails from filmmaker Neerraj Pathak of Sunny Deol-starrer "Bhaiaji Superhit" fame.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Randeep Hooda has started shooting for his debut web-series "Inspector Avinash", Jio Studios announced on Friday.

The show will also feature Mahesh Manjrekar, Urvashi Rautela, Rajneesh Duggal, Freddy Daruwala, Govind Namdev, Adhyayan Suman, Amit Sial, Priyanka Bose and Abhimanyu Singh.

"Reporting on duty from today #InspectorAvinash @RandeepHooda with #maheshmanjrekar @UrvashiRautela #RajneeshDuggal @Freddydaruwala #GovindNamdev @priyankabose20 @AdhyayanSsuman @amit_sial #AbhimanyuSingh.

"Welcoming the cast of our cop-thriller web series #InspectorAvinash Directed by #NeerrajPathak in association with #GoldMountainPictures, #KrishanChowdhray @neerraj.

Shoot commences today," read a post on Jio Studios official Twitter handle.

Based on the real life events of cop Avinash Mishra, the Uttar Pradesh-set show is a dramatic retelling of the life of the famed cop dealing with criminal activities of the state.

"Everyone on board is passionate about the story and hopefully we all would be able to create an engaging web show that we have set out to make," Pathak said in a statement.

"Inspector Avinash", produced by Krishan Choudhary and Pathak, is presented by Jio Studios and is a Gold Mountain Pictures production.

Jio Studios forayed into digital space with Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's production house Vishesh Films with a show on '70s Bollywood tentatively titled "Agar Tum Na Hote".

