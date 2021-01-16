Dancing with tuskers on 'Jiya Jale': Preity Zinta's favourite picture from 'Dil Se'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Flipping through the pages of her early days in Bollywood, actor Preity Zinta on Saturday shared her throwback picture from the sets of much-loved song 'Jiya Jale' from the 1998-release 'Dil Se'. The 'Veer-Zaara' actor Instagrammed the picture with a herd of elephants.

Preity is seen donning the iconic red blouse and matching dhoti in the picture as the parade of tuskers stand behind her in the background. The 45-year-old actor went on to pen down a rather funny caption about the song and also shared that the picture was one of her favorites from 'Dil Se'.

"Do u think the elephants were wondering what the hell was I doing ? I was just doing everything @farahkhankunder asked me to like a good girl. This has to be one of my favourite photos from the Dil Se shoot #Jiyajale #Dilse #flashbackfriday #Ting," ," she wrote in the caption.

The classic song 'Jiya Jale' by Lata Mangeshkar and MG Sreekumar featured Preity Zinta with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.