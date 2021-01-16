STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Film personalities hail COVID-19 vaccination drive, express gratitude to scientists, doctors

Taking to Twitter, Bollywood celebrities applauded the scientists and doctors for their achievement.

Published: 16th January 2021 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Celebrities like Nimrat Kaur and Parambrata Chatterjee welcomed the government's vaccination drive

Celebrities like Nimrat Kaur and Parambrata Chatterjee welcomed the government's vaccination drive. (Photo| PTI and IMDb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India's COVID-19 vaccination drive, many from the Indian film industry took to social media to recognise the efforts of scientists, doctors and healthcare workers.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

Taking to Twitter, Bollywood celebrities applauded the scientists and doctors for their achievement. "#LargestVaccineDrive Thanks to all the scientists and Doctors and Health care workers Thanks @narendramodi," veteran actor-politician Paresh Rawal wrote on Twitter.

Sharing similar views, film producer Ronnie Screwvala described the vaccination drive as a big day. "Mixed feelings, as we will discover more on this over this year- but, like in anything in life, there are no guarantees. Gratitude to all the healthcare workers & scientists responsible for this silver lining. #LargestVaccineDrive #MadeInIndia," he said.

Actor Kunal Kapoor also thanked scientists, doctors, the government, health workers and the innovators, who he said, "worked tirelessly and made it possible for us to carry out what is the world's largest vaccination drive".

Actor Nimrat Kaur said she hopes the vaccine drive turns out to be smooth and successful. "Wishing the very best of luck to all the medics initiating the world's #LargestVaccineDrive on this momentous day. May this be a smooth, successful beginning of a much awaited end. God speed!!" she tweeted.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit congratulated fellow citizens and applauded the efforts of frontline warriors. "We applaud the efforts of our front like warriors , doctors , nurses , health workers , security forces, police officials , ordinary citizens who together fought this pandemic under the strong leadership of @narendramodi ji," he said.

Noted Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee said he hopes the vaccine achieves victory. "May the vaccine triumph and there's light at the end of this tunnel, for every single Indian. More power to mankind," he added.

Expressing his joy for the vaccination drive, actor Ranvir Shorey wrote, "Go, Corona! Corona, go!"

Veteran actor Anupam Kher simply wrote "Jai Ho" as he shared a video of Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, receiving COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS, Delhi. Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor said, "Mubarak ho....the world's largest immunisation drive begins."

Sharing video of AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria receiving COVID-19 vaccine shot at AIIMS, Delhi, actor Kangana Ranaut wrote on Twitter, "Wonderful!! Can't wait."

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers, and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

Comments

