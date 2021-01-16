Urvashi Rautela starts shooting for 'Inspector Avinash' with 'dream co-star' Randeep Hooda
Based on the real life events of super cop Avinash Mishra, the Jio Studios' web-series is helmed by director Neerraj Pathak.
Published: 16th January 2021 03:29 PM | Last Updated: 16th January 2021 03:29 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela on Saturday posted to share with fans that she has reported for duty on the set of her upcoming web series, Inspector Avinash. She stars in the show with Randeep Hooda, who she says is her dream co-star.