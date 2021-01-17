STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Classical music legend Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away

Published: 17th January 2021 05:37 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Indian classical musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan at a meeting in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Legendary Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away on Sunday afternoon at his residence here. He was 89.

Khan's daughter-in-law Namrata Gupta Khan said that the veteran breathed his last at 12.37 pm at his Bandra home.

"Today morning he was fine. We had a 24-hour nurse at home. During his massage he vomited and was breathing slowly. I tried connecting to doctors and when they came he had already died," Namrata said.

She said the family is in shock due to Khan's sudden demise as he was keeping well.

The musician was going to turn 90 on March 3. Khan had suffered a brain stroke in 2019 and the left side of his body was paralysed.

Namrata also shared the news of Khan's demise on her Facebook page.

"With a very heavy heart, I inform you all that my father-in-law the pillar of our family and a legend of our nation, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan sahab has left for his heavenly abode few mins ago," she posted on the social media platform.

Khan's last rites will be performed at Santacruze Kabrastan later this evening.

Born on March 3, 1931 in Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, Khan was the eldest son in a family of four brothers and three sisters.

His father, Ustad Waris Hussain Khan was the son of celebrated musician Ustad Murred Baksh, while his mother, Sabri Begum, was the daughter of Ustad Inayat Husain Khan, credited as the founder of the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana of music.

Khan got his basic classical music training from his father and later studied music under his cousin, Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan.

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991, followed by Padma Bhusan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018.

In 2003, he was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the highest Indian recognition given to practicing artists.

Soon after Khan's demise, his collaborators from Indian music industry including legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and music composer AR Rahman took too social media to pay tributes to the maestro.

Mangeshkar said she was "deeply saddened" by the news of Khan's death.

"I got to know the news of passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saheb. I am deeply saddened. He was not only a very good singer but also a very good human being," she said, adding, her niece had also learnt music from him.

Rahman remembered Khan as the "sweetest teacher".

"The sweetest teacher of all...May the Ghafoor-ur-Rahim give you a special place in the next world #UstadGhulamMustafa," he wrote.

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan said Khan's passing away has left him heartbroken.

"He was one of the most respected and versatile Vocalists of our country. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul Rest In Peace," he tweeted.

