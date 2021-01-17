STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Sarfarosh' sequel will be more realistic, says John Matthew Matthan

Released in 1999, "Sarfarosh" revolved around an honest police officer Ajay Singh Rathod (Khan), whose life takes a turn when he uncovers a huge conspiracy while investigating arms smuggling in Rajast

A scene from Sarfarosh (1999)

By PTI

PANAJI: Filmmaker John Matthew Matthan says the sequel to his acclaimed Aamir Khan-starrer "Sarfarosh" will focus on the issue of country's internal security and have more "realistic" approach.

Released in 1999, "Sarfarosh" revolved around an honest police officer Ajay Singh Rathod (Khan), whose life takes a turn when he uncovers a huge conspiracy while investigating arms smuggling in Rajasthan.

Matthan said the second instalment will explore the political landscape of the country but won't be directed towards any particular party.

"The sequel is about internal security of the country. It was extremely challenging to write. The film is more realistic because I don't have the compulsion to put songs in it...

"I had to do it then, because that's how the business was.

"Today that has changed. My film will be more realistic, dramatic. It, of course, also has politics, but it isn't about a political party.

India's security is more important than anything else, anyone's belief," Matthan told PTI on the sidelines of the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

At the movie gala, Matthan is the chairperson of feature film section of Indian Panorama.

The director said he has finished writing the script of "Sarfarosh 2" but is still not clear about the future of the project.

"As of now, there's no clarity on when it'll go on floors considering the current (COVID-19) situation... I don't have the money to put in this film. So somebody who's producing the film will take the call. My duty is that he gets his money back first."

Earlier, there were talks between him and actor John Abraham, who wanted to produce as well as star in the film.

The director, however, said things "didn't work out" between the duo.

A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections at the 51st edition, 15 of which will will compete for the Golden Peacock award.

