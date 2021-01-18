STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID effect: UK shoot of Neena Gupta-Kalki Koechlin's 'Goldfish' postponed

Published: 18th January 2021 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

(L) Neena Gupta and (R) Kalki Koechlin (Photos | EPS, PTI)

By IANS

LONDON: The UK shoot of the Neena Gupta and Kalki Koechlin-starrer international project, Goldfish, has been postponed owing to the emerging new Covid strain in that country. The film, also starring Rajit Kapur, was scheduled to go on floors this month in London.

"We were a week away from filming when the new strain of the virus began to make its presence felt. Given the rapidly rising number of people falling prey to it, we could not in good conscience put the actors and crew at risk, and so decided to reschedule the shoot," said director Pushan Kripalani.

"Support from the actors and crew has been unfailing and we are very touched that every single person has stood by the project and can't wait for it to resume. Pre-production continues unabated and we hope to return to London as soon as we are able to begin principle photography on 'Goldfish'," the director added.

"Considering the national lockdown in the UK and the highly contagious variant of the Coronavirus, we have decided to postpone the shoot to a later date when it is safe for all involved. We will not take any undue risks and jeopardise anyone's health and well-being. It is unfortunate we had to postpone the shoot but we will be shooting this as soon as possible," producer Amit Saxena added.

Set in London, "Goldfish" deals with memory, music, mental health and identity.

The film starts when Anamika (played by Kalki) returns home to her estranged mother Sadhana (Neena Gupta) because she is suffering from the onset of dementia. Anamika returns to a neighbourhood she barely remembers, to a woman who sometimes doesn't remember her. It is about how they explore these complex emotions.

