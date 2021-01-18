Harmonising dual cultures

By Express News Service

Singer, music composer and producer Akull is out with romantic number, titled Faraar, featuring Avneet Kaur. With lyrics by Mellow D, the song attempts to give fans a new musical experience by fusing Rajasthani folk to his popular Lazy Pop Swag. Growing up in the capital city, Akull quickly elevated his passion for music composition by composing for artists from Punjab and Delhi.

Akull

He also recreated the famous Qawwali song Sanu Ik Pal in an R&B/Bollywood space as a tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in 2014. Akull wanted a very ethnic cultural tune for Faraar. “A mix of two cultures. because music transcends boundaries, and I feel Indian audiences are ready to experience and hear newer fresh sounds.

So, this song has a lot of Punjabi and Rajasthani musical influences infused with modern beats.” Faraar, directed by Diffuni (Akull x Ankit Jayn), is shot in the backdrop of Jaipur showcasing pleasing backdrops and featuring rich ethnic flavour of the culture whilst depicting an adorable love story that resonates with a modern- day relationship.

Akull says, “Faraar is a fun-loving song with a cute love story that today’s generation can vibe with. I love creating songs that are relatable with a unique and fresh flavours of music that my audience loves listening to. Avneet is undoubtedly very talented and it was fun working with her, I hope people love our chemistry.” This is Kaur’s first music video of the year, “which makes it very special for me. Faraar is made with lots of love and passion. It is a beautiful song by Akull and I thoroughly enjoyed working with him.”