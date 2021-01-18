STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Harmonising dual cultures

He also recreated the famous Qawwali song Sanu Ik Pal in an R&B/Bollywood space as a tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in 2014. Akull wanted a very ethnic cultural tune for Faraar.

Published: 18th January 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Singer, music composer and producer Akull is out with romantic number, titled Faraar, featuring Avneet Kaur. With lyrics by Mellow D, the song attempts to give fans a new musical experience by fusing Rajasthani folk to his popular Lazy Pop Swag. Growing up in the capital city, Akull quickly elevated his passion for music composition by composing for artists from Punjab and Delhi.

Akull

He also recreated the famous Qawwali song Sanu Ik Pal in an R&B/Bollywood space as a tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in 2014. Akull wanted a very ethnic cultural tune for Faraar. “A mix of two cultures. because music transcends boundaries, and I feel Indian audiences are ready to experience and hear newer fresh sounds.

So, this song has a lot of Punjabi and Rajasthani musical influences infused with modern beats.” Faraar, directed by Diffuni (Akull x Ankit Jayn), is shot in the backdrop of Jaipur showcasing pleasing backdrops and featuring rich ethnic flavour of the culture whilst depicting an adorable love story that resonates with a modern- day relationship.

Akull says, “Faraar is a fun-loving song with a cute love story that today’s generation can vibe with. I love creating songs that are relatable with a unique and fresh flavours of music that my audience loves listening to. Avneet is undoubtedly very talented and it was fun working with her, I hope people love our chemistry.” This is Kaur’s first music video of the year, “which makes it very special for me. Faraar is made with lots of love and passion. It is a beautiful song by Akull and I thoroughly enjoyed working with him.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp