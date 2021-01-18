Paresh Rawal to complete Rishi Kapoor’s final film

By Express News Service

Rishi Kapoor’s final film Sharmaji Namkeen will be released in theatres this year. The veteran actor passed away in April 2020 after a two year-long battle with leukaemia.

He was 67. As the shoot of Sharmaji Namkeen is still pending, the makers have endeavoured to present Kapoor’s last film on his birthday (September 4) this year. To achieve this, actor Paresh Rawal has agreed to complete the remainder of the film in the same role.

The filmmakers and Rawal have taken this decision to release the film as a mark of respect for Rishi and his fans. Directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, Sharmaji Namkeen is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old man. I t also stars Juhi Chawla.

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in association with MacGuffin Pictures. The makers and team are ready to resume the shoot soon with plans of a 2021 release.