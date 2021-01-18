STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Tandav' row: Saints, politicians up in arms against Amazon web series; criminal complaint filed in court

A criminal complaint has also been filed before a Delhi court seeking action against OTT platform Amazon Prime and the makers of the show.

Published: 18th January 2021 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 06:07 PM

A still from 'Tandav'

By Agencies

Amazon Prime's 'Tandav' has stirred a row with politicians, saints alike as after the Yogi Adityanath government, it is now the 'saadhus' of Ayodhya who are up in arms against the web series 'Tandav'.

Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chhavni has demanded a ban on the web series and action against the actors.

"The web series insults Lord Ram and Lord Shiva. It insults Hindu religion. I want to ask Muslim clerics how they would have reacted had their religion been targeted. They issue fatwas at every occasion, why are they quiet now?" he asked.

ALSO READ | Remove 'Tandav' from platform or face criminal proceedings: Kapil Mishra's notice to Amazon Prime

The Mahant further said that Muslim actors were insulting the Hindu religion to earn money. Muslim clerics should issue guidelines for filmmakers such as Ali Abbas Zafar.

Meanwhile, following an FIR, another criminal complaint has also been filed before a Delhi court seeking action against OTT platform Amazon Prime and the makers of the show.

The complaint filed under Section 200 of the CrPC seeks summoning, commencing trial, and punishing the accused persons alleging that the web series is provoking communal disharmony and is hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

ALSO READ | An actor has to be an activist, says 'Tandav' actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub

The matter is likely to come up for hearing on January 23. The complaint has been filed by Vishnu Gupta, the founder of Hindu Sena.

WATCH TRAILER:

The complaint has named Ali Abbas Zafar (director), Aparna Purohit (head, India Amazon original contents), Himanshu Krishna Mehra (producer), Gaurav Solanki (writer), Saif Ali Khan (actor), Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub (actor) and Gauhar Khan (actor) as accused.

"The 'Tandav' web series is inciting and provoking communal disharmony and sentiments of the Hindus. The accused through their web series have targeted the government of India and the government of Uttar Pradesh," the plea states.

"The web series has, without any legal justification, shown the police are doing illegal encounters of Muslims under the government of Uttar Pradesh with the mala-fide and criminal intention to defame the government of Uttar Pradesh and create an atmosphere of hatred between Muslims and Hindus," it added.

ALSO READ | UP cops leave for Mumbai as 'Tandav' creators booked for 'hurting Hindu sentiments'

Earlier this week, the Information and Broadcasting sought an explanation from the Amazon Prime Video on the issue.

Amazon Prime Video's PR on Sunday however said the platform "won't be responding" on the matter.

Meanwhile, politicians including BJP MP Manoj Kotak and party's Mumbai MLA Ram Kadam had raised objections over the web series.

In a tweet, Kadam said, It's been close to 24 hrs and still no apology from Amazon.

"Seems like they are proud of or don't regret their demeaning act of mocking or targeting our Hindu Gods."

I urge all Hindus to boycott Amazon's products, be it their shopping site or content platform, he said.

The drama series, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on Friday.

