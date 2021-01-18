Vidya Balan-starrer 'Natkhat' in race for Oscars 2021's 'Best Short Film' category 

By Online Desk

Vidya Balan fans have a reason to rejoice as the 'Mission Mangal' actress' 'Natkhat' has made it to the race for 'Best Short Film' (Live Action) category of Oscars 2021.

Confirming the good news, RSVP films, the maker of the 33-minute long film tweeted: "We made #Natkhat “to reach every corner of the earth and tell the world that change begins at home.” Elated to be in the race for the Oscars 2021 short film category! (sic)."

We made #Natkhat “to reach every corner of the earth and tell the world that change begins at home.” Elated to be in the race for the Oscars 2021 short film category!https://t.co/BLnd7DZVPg@RonnieScrewvala @vidya_balan @SanayaIZohrabi @FontOfThinking @mesopystic @NBCNews — RSVP Movies (@RSVPMovies) January 14, 2021

The film in which Balan stars in the lead has also been co-produced by her and was featured at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on October 23.

It kickstarted the fest along with Marathi film 'Habaddi' and was hosted virtually between October 23 to 30 owing to coronavirus restrictions.