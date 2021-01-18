WATCH | Disha Patani grooves to Tiger Shroff's latest song 'Casanova'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, has shared a video of her dancing to the latest song sung by the actor.

Disha showed her support to Tiger's new single titled "Casanova" by posting a video of her dancing to the song and also lip-syncing.

Tiger shared the video on Instagram and replied with fire and heart emojis, as well as "thanks".

"Casanova" is Tiger's second song after "Unbelievable".

Disha and Tiger had featured in the music video "Befikra" and also co-starred in the action thriller "Baaghi 2".

