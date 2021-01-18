STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Why won't anyone work with her': Soni Razdan says Rhea Chakraborty was 'victim of twisted design'

Last year, Rhea was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after alleged drug angle cropped up in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.

Published: 18th January 2021 04:37 PM

(L) Rhea Chakraborty and (R) Soni Razdan (Photos | PTI, Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Soni Razdan feels Rhea Chakraborty was an innocent victim of twisted design. Razdan on Monday took to Twitter to support Rhea, who last year faced social ostracisation after the death of her actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

In a response to a Twitter user who stated that Rhea has "possibly lost any chance at a career in Bollywood", Soni wrote: "She going to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design.

"Why won't anyone work with her ? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway," she added.

She will soon be seen in the suspense drama "Chehre" alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The Rumy Jafry directorial also features Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.

