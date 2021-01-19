STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

After UP, now case against makers of 'Tandav' in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh

Case registered in Jabalpur against web series director, writer and other cast-crew on complaint of a right wing Hindu outfit leader.

Published: 19th January 2021 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Writer Gaurav Solanki (L) and a still from 'Tandav'

Writer Gaurav Solanki (L) and a still from 'Tandav'. (Photo| Facebook and YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The makers of the controversial web series 'Tandav' are now in trouble in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh also.

A day after two criminal cases were registered by Lucknow and Greater Noida police in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh against makers of the Saif Ali Khan-starrer web series for hurting Hindu religious sentiments, a similar case was registered against them in Jabalpur district.

The case was registered against the Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav’s director Ali Abbas Zafar, its writer Gaurav Solanki and others at the Omti police station of Jabalpur on the complaint of right wing Hindu outfit Hindu Seva Parishad leader Dhiraj Gyanchandani on Tuesday.

According to additional SP (ASP-Jabalpur) Amit Kumar, “In the complaint, the complainant Dhiraj Gyanchandani has alleged that in the 17th minute of the first episode of web series Tandav, the religious sentiments of Hindu community have been hurt. In this context, the police legal opinion was sought, and a case was registered against the web series director Ali Abbas Zafar, its writer Gaurav Solanki and its other cast and crew and further investigations are underway.”

“Action has been initiated against them under IPC Sections 153A  (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505(2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement with the intent of inciting any community or class). The police station in-charge has been instructed to the concerned police station staff to complete investigations in the case as early as possible,” the ASP-Jabalpur said.

The complainant Hindu Seva Parishad leader Dhiraj Gyanchandani said, “We’ve also demanded stringent action against the makers of the web series, banning of the web series and ensuring no such web series which hurts Hindu religious sentiments is allowed to be released in future.”

Earlier on Tuesday, notwithstanding the unconditional apology issued by the cast and crew of ‘Tandav,’ the MP home minister Narottam Mishra had said, “Certainly the state government is considering banning the web series Tandav across the state owing to its content and scenes which hurt the feelings of the majority community and also have caste specific insulting scenes and dialogues.”  

“I condemn the insult to our religious feelings by the Saif Ali Khan-starrer web series. The MP government too will register a case against the makers of Tandav. We also demand that the central government draft a policy to regulate web series and OTT platforms in the wake of repeated instances of web series insulting religious sentiments of people, besides serving obscenity. Such a policy is a need of the hour, which bans all such web series,” Mishra said.  

In a related development in the state’s most populated city Indore, the ruling BJP’s Scheduled Caste Cell too has submitted a complaint to the police, demanding registration of a criminal case against the makers of 'Tandav' for having scenes and dialogues which hurt the feelings of the Hindus as well as the Dalits.  

“We’ve received the complaint from BJP SC Cell district president Dishesh Agrawal on Tuesday. The complaint is being investigated,” Agrawal told The New Indian Express.  

Already, two criminal cases have been registered in Lucknow and Greater Noida in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh against the makers of the controversial web series.  

Earlier, on Monday evening, following widespread protests against the web series in various parts of the country, including MP, the cast and crew of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Tandav’ had issued an unconditional apology in the matter. In the statement they had mentioned that they didn’t intend to hurt religious beliefs or sentiments. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tandav BJP Madhya Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Amazon Prime
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp