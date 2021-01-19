STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Radhe will release in theatres on Eid 2021', says Salman Khan

Directed by Prabhudheva, the action drama was scheduled to hit screens during Eid on May 22 last year but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 19th January 2021 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Salman Khan on Monday confirmed that his much-awaited film "Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai" will debut in theatres on Eid this year.

Directed by Prabhudheva, the action drama was scheduled to hit screens during Eid on May 22 last year but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. On his birthday last month, Khan had said "Radhe..." will most likely have Eid release, provided the situation is safe for audience to view films in cinema halls.

Taking to Twitter, the 55-year-old actor apologised for reverting late to the theatre owners who had written a letter, urging him to release the film in cinema halls. "It's a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing 'Radhe' in theatres," Khan said in a statement.

The actor said he want theatre owners to follow all the necessary COVID-19 safety precautions. "In return I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid..God willing," he added.

Most of Khan's films release on Eid including "Wanted", "Dabangg", "Ek Tha Tiger", "Kick", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" among others, as the festival proves lucky for him. "Radhe" also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It is co-produced by Khan, his brother Sohail Khan and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salman Khan Prabhudheva Radhe Radhe release date Eid 2021 Eid movie releases
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp