STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Sarfarosh 2' will be dedicated to CRPF personnel: Director John Mathew Matthan

John Mathew Matthan who was the chairperson of IFFI 51 Indian Panorama Jury revealed details about 'Sarfarosh 2' and said, it is about the internal security of India.

Published: 19th January 2021 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Director John Mathew Matthan (L) and a still from 'Sarfarosh'

Director John Mathew Matthan (L) and a still from 'Sarfarosh'. (Photo| IMDB and Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: National Award-winning filmmaker John Matthew Matthan revealed during a virtual 'In-Conversation' session that the sequel to his acclaimed Aamir Khan-starrer 'Sarfarosh' will be dedicated to the Indian CRPF personnel while focusing on the issue of country's internal security with a more "realistic" approach.

The virtual 'In-Conversation' session was held at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) titled 'DO YOU HAVE IT?' with film journalist Faridoon Shahriyar. John Mathew Matthan who was the chairperson of IFFI 51 Indian Panorama Jury revealed details about 'Sarfarosh 2' and said, it is about the internal security of India. "It shows how India's security stands strong in spite of various problems". He informed that he is dedicating the movie to the CRPF personnel, who bear the brunt of these problems.

The ace film-maker further added, "I think a writer or director should be sensitive about society. You can put across your point without being offensive to anyone."

Highlighting the iterative process which he underwent while writing the script of 'Sarfarosh 2', Matthan said, "I wrote the script of Sarfarosh 2 for about 5-6 times, before finalizing it. When I wrote the script, I looked at its criticism and kept it aside."

He further revealed, "After 5-6 months, I started writing it again and came across new potholes. This is actually the fifth script of Sarfarosh-2 which has been finalized".

Released in 1999, Sarfarosh revolved around an honest police officer Ajay Singh Rathod (Aamir), whose life takes a turn when he uncovers a huge conspiracy while investigating arms smuggling in Rajasthan.

Speaking about 'Sarfarosh', the maker of more than 200 films said, "Songs have a purpose in movies. At the time when this movie was made, music was a big component in terms of revenue. I did not like the idea of having two romantic songs in the film."

Reflecting on the songs of the film, he revealed that the much-admired ghazal 'Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya' was significant because it conveyed a dual message. It threw light on the India-Pakistan situation, apart from adding to the love story.

Talking in the same context, he said, that in present times, a film-maker is not compelled to keep romantic songs as it is not a marketing requirement anymore. "Now, when I make Sarfarosh 2, I may keep lesser number of songs."

Another subject of liking for the veteran film-maker other than films is the evolution of religion and how it has impacted the human race as a whole. He said that he feels life has become much easier now with access to the internet.

Speaking about his experience as Jury-Chairman for Indian Panaroma, he said, "I saw 180 films and realized how diverse we are". He added India is a bubbling active democracy. "This is a country to be embraced and loved".

Shri Matthan has won the National Film Award for the film 'Sarfarosh' (1999), which he directed and produced and for which he wrote the story-screenplay as well. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
John Mathew Matthan Aamir Khan Sarfarosh 2 IFFI 51 International Film Festival of India John Abraham
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp