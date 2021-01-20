STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushmita Sen unveils invitation card for Dadasaheb Phalke Awards

The former Miss Universe Instagrammed the video of the invitation. The clip features its step-wise opening of the card, which has a golden sculpture of Dada Saheb Phalke- Father of Indian cinema.

Published: 20th January 2021 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Sushmita Sen on Wednesday unveiled the invitation card of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards 2021.

The former Miss Universe Instagrammed the video of the invitation. The clip features its step-wise opening of the card, which has a golden sculpture of Dada Saheb Phalke- Father of Indian cinema.

The invitation is in a classy dark blue coloured box, bearing the stamp of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards.

Through the video, Sen also revealed that the award ceremony, which is in affiliation with Incredible India, and the Ministry of Tourism, will be held on February 20.

"I am ecstatic to unveil the Invitation Card of India's Most Prestigious "Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021" in affiliation with Incredible India, Ministry of Tourism being held on 20th February 2021 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai," the 'Arya' actor wrote in the caption.

"The Invitation symbolises prosperity & growth of Indian Cinema. I applaud the Team of DPIFF for their hardwork & wish them grand success for the ceremony. #dpiff #dpiff2021 #incredibleindia," she added.

The prestigious award is named after the thespian filmmaker Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, who was born in 1840 and passed away in 1944.

The DPIFF organisers honour actors, creators, filmmakers for their contribution to cinema. The award ceremony is organised in the presence of dignitaries, veteran celebrities and diplomats. 

