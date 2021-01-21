STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Divya Dutta drops her first look from 'Dhaakad'

After Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta has shared her first look from Dhaakad.

Published: 21st January 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Divya Dutta (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

After Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta has shared her first look from Dhaakad. The upcoming action film stars Kangana as a spy named Agni and Arjun as the antagonist Rudraveer.

Divya’s character, Rohini, is seen wearing a handloom sari with a shirt blouse. She’s holding a cigarette in one hand, and has red dye and silver accessories on both.

Talking about her enigmatic role, Divya shares, “I cannot reveal much about my character but all I can say is that to get into the skin of Rohini, it took a lot of focus and preparation mentally as well.

I am looking forward to working with Kangana and Arjun and I am truly exhilarated to be a part of a woman-oriented action film. I am sure that Dhaakad will set a trend.”

Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. The film is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. It is set to release on October 1, 2021.

