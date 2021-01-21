STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account restricted temporarily

Kangana Ranaut has tweeted that her Twitter account has been restricted temporarily.

Published: 21st January 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut has tweeted that her Twitter account has been restricted temporarily. This comes after she made controversial remarks about Tandav creators through a post. In the now-deleted tweet, Kangana had said that it was “time to take their heads off”, for allegedly insulting Hindu gods in the web series.

Now, the actress has slammed the “liberal community” who reported her account to Twitter, going on to call Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey “chacha”. “Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted,” she wrote.

She continued: “They are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai, magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies. Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi.

(They are threatening me that my account and my virtual identity might get martyred for the country anytime. But my reloaded patriotic spirit will reappear through my movies. I will make your life miserable.”

Tandav has come under fire with several people alleging that it provokes communal disharmony and hurts the sentiments of the Hindus. According to the complaints, a scene featuring Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub performing a college play insults the Hindu deity Shiva.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana ranaut Kangana Ranaut Twitter account
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp