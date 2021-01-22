Prateik Babbar, Shweta Basu Prasad join Madhur Bhandarkar’s 'India Lockdown'

By Express News Service

Director Madhur Bhandarkar has locked the cast of his new film India Lockdown. Announced last year, the pandemic-themed film will star Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi, Aahana Kumra, Zarin Shihab and Ayeesha Aimen.

Madhur was intrigued by the universal impact of the Covid-19 on people of different strata and demographics. Through India Lockdown, he is looking to explore various facets of the subject. The upcoming film is produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and P J Motion pictures. It will go on floors next week.

In an interview conducted in the early months of lockdown, Madhur had shared his perspective on the coronavirus crisis. “I was saddened to see the plight of migrant workers across India. As filmmakers, we are all contributing to fight this unexpected crisis. The time has come for everyone to unite and put humanity first,” he had told Express last year.