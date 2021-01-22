STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranvir Shorey, Purbi Joshi's 'Metro Park' season 2 to premiere on January 29

Season two features actors Ranvir Shorey, Purbi Joshi, Pitobash, Omi Vaidya, Vega Tamotia and Sarita Joshi playing pivotal characters along with Milind Soman and Gopal Dutt making a special appearance

Published: 22nd January 2021 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Ranvir Shorey

Ranvir Shorey (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Eros Now on Friday announced that the second season of its popular comedy-drama "Metro Park" will premiere on its streaming platform on January 29.

The sitcom, directed by Abi Varghese & Ajayan Venugopalan, focuses on a typical Indian Gujarati family settled in New Jersey, US.

Venugopalan has also penned the show.

Season two features actors Ranvir Shorey, Purbi Joshi, Pitobash, Omi Vaidya, Vega Tamotia and Sarita Joshi playing pivotal characters along with Milind Soman and Gopal Dutt making a special appearance.

Shorey said the upcoming season will be "bigger and crazier".

"The story is freewheeling and has a tongue in cheek humour, you cannot predict what will happen next. The cast and producers were all very excited to go into production after lockdown and we have spent several days preparing to deliver the best," the actor said in a statement.

Ridhima Lulla, chief content officer, Eros Group said Indians across the globe will relate to the narrative.

"Sitcom is a genre that has always impressed everyone. Eros Now's original series 'Metro Park' is a light-hearted comedy-drama that will be a rollicking fun watch. The Indian diaspora across the globe will relate to this narrative."

Lulla said their aim is to provide fresh and relatable content on the streaming platform.

"The demand for more and more OTT content is rising and it is in a way shaping the future of Indian entertainment. We at Eros Now always offer exciting, fresh, and relatable content and Metro Park Season 2 is yet another noteworthy presentation for all our viewers."

Season one of "Metro Park" premiered in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranvir Shorey Metro Park Purbi Joshi
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp