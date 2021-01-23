STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Music composer Vipin Patwa unveils his first non-film song 'Sach manu ya fareb'

'Sach manu ya fareb' has been written and sung by newcomer Anirudh Kaushal and has been shot in Chandigarh keeping in mind the youth.

Published: 23rd January 2021 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Music composer Vipin Patwa

Music composer Vipin Patwa (Photo| Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Music composer Vipin Patwa, known for his work in Bollywood films like De De Pyaar De and Hum Chaar, has collaborated with singer Anirudh Kaushal for his first non-film song titled Sach manu ya fareb.

"'Sach manu ya fareb' has been written and sung by Anirudh Kaushal. He is a newcomer and he has done an amazing work in this song. The music video of the song was beautifully shot in Chandigarh and it revolves around Anirudh. The song is made keeping in mind the youth of our country. It is a sincere effort from all of us and I always believe that a new talent brings in a lot more energy to a song," said Vipin.

Anirudh shared that he wrote the song in November 2019. "Everyone in my family loved the lyrics and that is where my father and I thought that we should release this song. I was very fortunate to get in contact with Mr. Vipin Patwa who composed the song and has been a guiding force since then," he said.

"The audio of the song got ready in February 2020 and I along with my father went to Mumbai to meet Mr Vipin Patwa for the recording of the song. Shortly after recording the song, lockdown happened and everything came to a halt. It was only in August when the government relaxed the rules and regulations for the pandemic that we were able to do the video shoot for the song," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vipin Patwa De De Pyaar De Anirudh Kaushal Sach manu ya fareb
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp