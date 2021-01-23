'The White Tiger' review: Adaptation falls short of greatness

Shilajit Mitra By

Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gaurav) is a driver, raised and reared for the straight road. Yet he isn’t willing to go down that way. “Diversifying, sir?” he asks his employer, Mr. Ashok, with a slight lilt. Balram, in his own quiet way, is diversifying too.

And so we get the protagonist of The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani’s adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Booker-winning novel. Ramin, an American director of Iranian descent, fails to capture Delhi as strikingly as Adiga did.

We are shown the sights and sounds — from Paharganj to Connaught Place — but these fail to evoke the heat and grime. Balram isn’t a sympathetic figure in the book, but you feel for him anyway.

His fuming rage — against Ashok, against Delhi, against the landlords and his own bloodsucking dadi — was dealt with a sharpness I found missing in the film.

THE WHITE TIGER

CAST: Adarsh Gaurav, RajkummarRao, Priyanka Chopra, Vijay Mauryaa

DIRECTOR: Ramin Bahrani

STREAMING ON: Netflix