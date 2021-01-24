STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Preity Zinta shares quirky version of 'What's Goin On' curated by Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police is widely known for using trendy, creative, and artistic touches to their posts to dictate law and spread awareness.

Published: 24th January 2021 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta on Sunday shared a quirky meme curated by Mumbai Police based on the song 'What's Goin On' from her superhit film 'Salaam Namaste', which co-starred Saif Ali Khan.

Mumbai Police is widely known for using trendy, creative, and artistic touches to their posts to dictate law and spread awareness. In a recent Instagram post, the police reminded people to abide by important safety measures during these testing times.

Mumbai Police had created a meme that stressed upon staying indoors instead of wandering outside during the coronavirus pandemic. Partying in the city is prohibited post 11 pm as a precautionary measure against the pandemic.

Preity, who endorsed Mumbai Police's advisory about the 11 pm deadline amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, shared it on the photo-sharing application. The meme uses a still from the song featuring Preity and Saif out on the streets, edited with masks on their faces.

"Paune Gyarah Baje Dono Ghar Pe Chale That's What's Goin' On," the text on the meme reads. Appreciating Mumbai Police's work, the 'Veer Zara' actor, wrote, "Mumbai police is right. Don't stay out too late, wear masks and stay safe folks #Ting."

Mumbai Police has been consistent in keeping up with social media trends and using the platform to post content that is equal parts disciplinary and relatable. However, Mumbai Police is not the only department that frequently uses social media platforms to spread awareness and health regulations. Pune Police and Bengaluru Police too share creative posts to remind people about the safety measures to combat the spread of the deadly disease.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Salaam Namaste' also featured Arshad Warsi and Jugal Hansraj. 'What's Goin On' was sung by Kunal Ganjawala and Sunidhi Chauhan. The song featured Preity as a pregnant woman roaming around on the streets around midnight.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai police Mumbai cops Preity Zinta
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp