Shatrughan Sinha remembers FTII days with Subhash Ghai, extends birthday wishes

Shatrughan Sinha extended warm wishes to renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai on his 76th birthday and penned down a special note for his friend.

Published: 24th January 2021 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha

(Photo| PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday extended warm wishes to renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai on his 76th birthday and penned down a special note for his friend.

The veteran actor took to Twitter and extended birthday wishes to the 'Karz' director. "Warm & loving birthday wishes for a very very dear family friend, producer, director, scriptwriter & one of the ace filmmakers @SubhashGhai1," wrote Sinha.

Remembering his days at the Film and Television Institute of India, he added, "Wishing him health, wealth, prosperity, peace & a great future ahead. We go back a long way right from our days in #FTII."

The 'Naseeb' actor also reminisced the projects they did together, and Ghai's debut film as a director titled 'Kalicharan' that featured Sinha in the lead role.

"We have done some great films together, he debuted as director with me in the leading role, in the iconic film Kalicharan, following it up with another iconic film Vishwanath & one of the best films ever Gautam Govinda," he tweeted.

Sending good wishes to Ghai to mark the special day, the 'Shaan' star concluded, "Regards & love to his graceful wife Mukta & family. Happy birthday."

Ghai has made his mark in the Indian cinema with films like 'Kalicharan Vishwanath', 'Hero', 'Meri Jung', 'Karma', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Saudagar', 'Khalnayak', 'Pardes', Taal, and Black & White.

Born in 1945 in Nagpur, India, Ghai, who graduated in cinema from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune is proclaimed as 'Showman' because of his notable works in Hindi cinema.

The veteran cineaste is the receiver of many prestigious awards like the National Film Award, IIFA Award for outstanding contributions to Indian Cinema, and others for his predominant works.

