STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Varun Dhawan gets married to long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal, shares wedding photos

Varun Dhawan soon took to Instagram to post photos of them getting married and captioned them 'long love just became official.'

Published: 24th January 2021 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Varun Dhawan posted a photo from the wedding on his Instagram.

Varun Dhawan posted a photo from the wedding on his Instagram. (Photo | Varun Dhawan Official Instagram)

By Agencies

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal at Alibaug on Sunday.

The actor married his longtime girlfriend Dalal. Varun soon took to Instagram to post photos of them  getting married and captioned them 'long love just became official.'

Dhawan's father, filmmaker David Dhawan, mother Laali, brother Rohit and his wife and daughter, as well as his uncle, veteran actor Anil Dhawan and his family reached the wedding location on Friday along with Dalal's family.

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, who directed Dhawan in blockbusters "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were spotted entering the venue by the eagle-eyed paparazzi present outside the resort on Saturday.

According to reports, a sangeet ceremony, was organised by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Among those who performed at the ceremony were Dhawan's industry friends --Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

According to reports, around 50 people attended the wedding, including close industry friends Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

It is also being reported that the two families are taking utmost care in ensuring the couple's privacy and have stationed a team of bodyguards outside the venue.

Apparently, the staff members at the venue have been ordered to avoid using cell phones when they are inside the premises.

Dhawan was planning to tie the knot with Dalal in May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic the wedding was pushed to 2021.

The actor reached the venue in Saswane, Alibaug, on Saturday, while his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, mother Laali, brother Rohit and his wife and daughter, as well as his uncle, veteran actor Anil Dhawan and his family reached the wedding location on Friday along with Dalal's family.

On the work front, Dhawan will be seen in "Jug Jug Jeeyo", alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Dhawan Natasha Dalal Varun Dhawan Wedding Natasha Dalal Wedding Bollywood
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp