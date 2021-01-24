Varun Dhawan gets married to long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal, shares wedding photos

By Agencies

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal at Alibaug on Sunday.

The actor married his longtime girlfriend Dalal. Varun soon took to Instagram to post photos of them getting married and captioned them 'long love just became official.'

Dhawan's father, filmmaker David Dhawan, mother Laali, brother Rohit and his wife and daughter, as well as his uncle, veteran actor Anil Dhawan and his family reached the wedding location on Friday along with Dalal's family.

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, who directed Dhawan in blockbusters "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were spotted entering the venue by the eagle-eyed paparazzi present outside the resort on Saturday.

Maharashtra: Newlywed Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal greet media after their wedding today at Alibaug. pic.twitter.com/MP4xcTmUMw — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2021

According to reports, a sangeet ceremony, was organised by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Among those who performed at the ceremony were Dhawan's industry friends --Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

According to reports, around 50 people attended the wedding, including close industry friends Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

It is also being reported that the two families are taking utmost care in ensuring the couple's privacy and have stationed a team of bodyguards outside the venue.

Apparently, the staff members at the venue have been ordered to avoid using cell phones when they are inside the premises.



Dhawan was planning to tie the knot with Dalal in May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic the wedding was pushed to 2021.

The actor reached the venue in Saswane, Alibaug, on Saturday, while his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, mother Laali, brother Rohit and his wife and daughter, as well as his uncle, veteran actor Anil Dhawan and his family reached the wedding location on Friday along with Dalal's family.

On the work front, Dhawan will be seen in "Jug Jug Jeeyo", alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.