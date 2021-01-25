STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Marathi cinema 'braver' than Hindi films, but struggling, says veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure

Published: 25th January 2021 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Padmini Kolhapure in a still from her latest 'Prawaas', which screened at the 51st IFFI. (Photo | Padmini Kolhapure, Instagram)

By PTI

PANAJI: Veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure believes Marathi film industry is churning out "braver" content that Hindi movies, but is struggling to thrive amid several challenges, including stiff competition from Bollywood.

The 55-year-old actor's latest Marathi drama, "Prawaas"-- her third film in the language-- had its screening at the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in the Indian Panorama section.

In an interview with PTI, Kolhapure said the reception to "Prawaas" was overwhelming and instilled hope that films which are trying to push boundaries will ultimately find acceptance.

"Marathi cinema is braver than Hindi films. It is still struggling. There's a lot of competition, it has to face several challenges. But I'm confident it'll eventually pave a way.

"Amidst all of this, when you see something like 'Prawaas' which breaks the path, it's heartwarming. I am a Maharashtrian, I want Marathi cinema to do well."

Directed by Shashank Udapurkar, the film is described as an emotional journey of an elderly couple, Abhijat Inamdar, played by actor Ashok Saraf and Lata Inamdar (Kolhapure).

The actor, who has worked in acclaimed films like "Satyam Shivam Sundaram" (1978), filmmaker BR Chopra's 1980 drama "Insaf Ka Tarazu" and Raj Kapoor's "Prem Rog", said she was touched by the messaging of "Prawaas".

"I was drawn to the film for the sensitivity and the story. It's a beautiful, tender film about life, living it to the fullest, looking out for reasons to make a meaningful existence.

This gave me the opportunity to collaborate with Ashok also, and I had such a good experience," she added.

Kolhapure began acting at the age of seven in 1972, featuring in films like "Zindagi" and "Dream Girl" before getting a breakthrough with "Satyam Shivam Sundaram".

The actor said when she started her career, she simply "surrendered to the moment."

"Then, it was a snowball effect. I was fortunate to get to work with good films, roles, directors and producers. I got lucky that way, despite starting so young. You can call me destiny's child."

The veteran, who was last seen on the big screen in Arjun Kapoor-starrer "Panipat" in 2019, said her film choices are purely dictated by her instinct.

"I am extremely impulsive with my choices. It has to click or else nothing. If it's right or wrong, that's on me. I take the responsibility for the decisions but it has to touch me, I have to feel it from within for me to do it," she added.

Kolhapure said now she doesn't follow any "do's and don'ts" for scripts and rather looks out for opportunities which offer her something that she hasn't done in her nearly five decades long career.

"I did 'Panipat', it didn't necessarily have this great role. But I wanted to be a part of the experience of working in an Ashutosh Gowariker film and play this 'queen. ' I wanted to experience that and so I made that choice," she said.

